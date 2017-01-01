GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
#Trump 's Secret Agenda Leaked -- Alex Jones
Epic broadcast today! Facts. Excellent points. You're on fire, Alex. God bless you and your listeners.
There are a few good things Trump can do with fema camps . 1. Get rid of them. 2. Put the globalists in them for all their war crimes ; obama and geroge soros first on the list ...after a year get the guillotines ready
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment