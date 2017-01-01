Trump Nuclear Arms Race | Opening The Gates of Hell

A White House official has said the Trump administration is reviewing whether the US will keep its policy of supporting a world without nuclear weapons. Christopher Ford is the US National Security Council’s senior director for weapons of mass destruction. He is the only senior nuclear policy official appointed by US President Donald Trump since he took office in January. Ford’s comments are the first by a top administration official indicating the White House’s stance on nuclear arms. Trump has already said he wants the US to have an unrivaled nuclear arsenal. America is the only country that has used atomic bombs against another nation in the past.
