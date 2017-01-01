Trump & The Next Recession - Mike Maloney & David Morgan

Mike Maloney and David Morgan discuss what to expect after Trump takes office and the honeymoon is over. You'll learn that nothing the U.S. government does is a net positive for the economy. The government doesn’t produce anything… but misery! If you enjoyed watching this video, be sure to check out the Hidden Secrets of Money
