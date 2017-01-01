Trump inherited The Mother Of All Financial Bubbles | Make America Great Depression Again

Nobody can save us. The situation is not salvageable. But what can be done is to not make it worse, by shedding as many illegals as possible, and avoiding importing more jihadists and jihadist sympathizers. What can also be done is attempt to get some sort of manufacturing base set back up, not to dig us out from this situation, which is not salvageable, but instead, to begin to lay the foundation for the rebuilding to occur after.
