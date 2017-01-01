Trump : The Conspiracy Behind The Facts

An ugly and controversial U.S. election campaign got even uglier – and more bizarre – after the election was over. In recent days, Donald Trump has faced a storm of questions about his Russian connections. Meanwhile, the FBI is also taking incoming fire over how it publicly handled the Clinton email affair – while remaining silent about its probe of Trump’s Russian ties. In the wild final days of the campaign, it seemed as if the name of Vladimir Putin was heard almost as much as Trump or Clinton. On Inauguration Day January 20, The Fifth Estate’s Bob McKeown looks at what was behind the triumph of Trump – and the disturbing questions left unanswered.
