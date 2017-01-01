GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Trump Being Primed For Housing Implosion and Complete Economic Ruin
"Big Banking Corporations" are not only starting to, but for some time now, have been buying up and/or seizing farmland and water rights in the US and internationally. So a wise investor might perhaps seek to barter with things more crucial for survival...
