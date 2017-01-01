#Trump and The New Trail of American Carnage -- Max Keiser
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the trail of ‘American carnage’ and how it led to a Trump presidency. In the second half, Max and Stacy discuss the OxyCartel pushing millions of prescription pills on small towns across the USA.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment