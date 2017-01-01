GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
#Trump And #Hillary are Distant Cousins -- 13 Bloodlines of The Illuminati
Shocking !! #Trump And #Hillary are of the same Illuminati Bloodline
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are both part of the 1 percent and will have the interests of their wealthy friends in mind and not the common man. No matter who you vote for, ultimately they will push forward the same policies.
Read From The Bible Below:
ONE WORLD LEADER: Revelation. 13:7.
ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT: Revelation. 13:2-Daniel. 7:4-7.
ONE WORLD RELIGION: Revelation. 13:8.
ONE WORLD CURRENCY. Revelation. 13: 16-18.
EPHESIANS 6:12. FOR OUR STRUGGLE IS NOT AGAINST FLESH AND BLOOD, BUT AGAINST THE RULERS,AGAINST THE AUTHORITIES,AGAINST THE POWER OF THIS DARK WORLD AND AGAINST THE SPIRITUAL FORCES OF EVIL IN THE HEAVENLY REALMS.
Look Up Georgia Guidestones... The NEW 10 Commandments from Antichrist....
It is two BEAST in the Bible... One who give the other authority of the WORLD....
REVELATION 13: 11-13.
THEN I`JOHN SAW ANOTHER BEAST, HE EXERCISED ALL THE AUTHORITY OF THE FIRST BEAST, AND HE REQUIRED ALL THE EARTH AND ITS PEOPLE TO WORSHIP THE FIRST BEAST,WHOSE FATAL WOUND HAD BEEN HEALED.
The First Beast shall bee deadly wounded.. and rise and live.. performe miracles...
REVELATION 13:4:
The BEAST ordered them to set up an immages in honor of the beast who was wounded by the sword and yet lived, The second Beast was given POWER to give breath to the image of the first beast,so that the images could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be KILLED.
DANIEL 9:27.
Antichrist will sign a 7 year covernant with ISRAEL anf break it after 3-1/2 years. When this happens..
EVERYONE SHALL GO AGAINST ISRAEL...
Zechariah 12:3. And In that day will i make JERUSALEM a burdesome stone for ALL people, all that burden themselves with it shall be torn in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.
1th THESSALONIANS 5:3.
For when they say PEACE AND SAFETY! THEN sudden destruction comes upon them,as labor pains upon a pregnant woman, and they shall not escape.
MATTHEW 7:21. Not everyone who says Lord lord will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who DOES THE WILL OF MY FATHER WHO IS IN HEAVEN will enter.
HERE IS PROOF THAT WE WILL BE HERE IN THE TRIBULATION BUT BE SPARED THE LAST WORST DAYS:
REVELATION 2:10.
Do not fear any of those things which you are about to SUFFER, Indeed the devil is about to throw some of you in prison, that you MAY BE tested, AND YOU WILL HAVE TRIBULATION ten days, be faithful until DEATH, and i will give you the crown of LIFE.
MATTHEW 24:22. IF those days had not been cut short,no one would survive, but for the sake of GODS ELECT.. Those days shall be shortened.
