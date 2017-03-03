Tim Rifat : Illuminati to Flee to Antarctica

Antarctica Boltholhole well known - No escape for the super rich. Tim Rifat on Rense.com radio
The Illuminazi faction of the Cabal is beginning to realize that the game is over and that they will not be able to escape deeply underground or into the Solar System. Their plan is to avoid mass arrests at the time of the Event by leaving their strongholds in Texas, crossing the Mexican border, flying from Mexico to Argentina and from there go with submarines to Antarctica into shallow underground bases, using old connections from the time when Nazis did the same thing in 1945
