This Why Russia Is A Threat To Globalists | Dr. Nick Begich

Dr. Nick Begich breaks down what he thinks is why the globalists are so afraid of Russia, relating to it's history and it's progress post communism.
RUSSIA SHOULD BE THE "RIGHT ARM" OF THE USA, FOR THE WELL-BEING OF THE WORLD PEACE AND PROGRESS.
America and Russia will make this world great again!!! forces of darkness (globalist) have to be removed as soon as possible.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment