GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
This is What #Putin Can Teach #Trump
Why do we comply to elites?.. Is it because we are gullible, frightened, no where to go except them to protect us.. Remember God is watching & not only watching, God knows what's in our hearts. So let's fear God & be his servants & not fear humanity so to become their slaves!.. Life is a test be with the best!!!.
Putin is an atheist like most of the intelligent people, he is also a good politician and he knows the importance of the orthodox church in Russia... I wouldn't bet he is working with the rich jews of the world... Trump on the other hand is deep in dept to the east coast NY
Posted by Bill Cooper
