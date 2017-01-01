GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
This is How #Trump Should Fix America
FIX - Exit the United Nations. FIX - Dissolve NATO which was formed to be a defensive arramgement, now purely offiensive and murderous. FIX- Dissolve the CIA, DEA, NASA, BLM, etc. FIX - No more tying the behavior of the States to Federal funding. FIX - Law breakers at the banks and within the governents actually get punished by going to jail instead of paying slap on the wrist fines which are merely the cost of doing business ... and on and on and on ...
