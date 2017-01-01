This is How Trump Can Save US Dollar | John Williams

Williams says Trump must address the “long term solvency of the United States.” Williams goes on to say, “If he does this, the rest of the world will say, boy, they brought things under control, and they would be happy to own the Treasury bonds. I don’t know if this can be done, but this is what you got to do.”
If Trump does not succeed, Williams says, “The problem will be with the dollar. If the system is not brought under control, the rest of the world is going to dump the dollar. . . . The underlying fundamentals have not changed. The U.S. dollar is, in the long term, insolvent. What has changed here is that there is a chance that the Trump Administration can correct it. As far as I can see, this (Trump) is the last chance to correct it.”
