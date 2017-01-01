GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
This is How #Trump Can Beat The Deep State
How can the Trump card drain the swamp...while filling it up?!?
Trump is controlled opposition. He won't touch Israel or the Federal Reserve. He's building a wall so that Americans can't leave, not to keep people out although that is a byproduct of it. Research - Sabbatean-Frankist These people control the world and Rothschild is its leader. When you understand the history and motives of this group you have a very deep understanding of the world. It is the missing link that everyone needs to know about.
