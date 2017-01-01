GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

This is How The Rothschild gained control of the World Banking System

Agents of the papacy's church,guardians of Vatican's treasury basin there banking law maritime on the Vatican's canon law "war banks" know as the central banks?

"I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England to rule the empire on which the sun never sets.
The man who controls Britain's money supply controls the British empire,I control the British money supply" - Nathan Rothschild

 
Not only the British, but also the US, they use as puppets fighting their wars to take over the intire world. Time to do something about them.




 The Jesuits working through financier Nicholas biddle gained control of the American banking system and re/write the constitution to the papal law,control the banking control the people ?





The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)