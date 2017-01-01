This is How The Elite Enslave The Planet | John Perkins
Please watch this video to understand how the elites enslave us all and how the NWO is enforced upon people of this planet!
We know what the US Government use to enslave the planet!
With the death of David Rockefeller, more and more conspiracies will prove to be actual facts! See the recent wikileaks Vault 7 leak and more!
We know what the elites use to enslave the planet!
In this video John Perkins, explains us how the IMF, the WB, or Central banks, are institutions used by the elites to enslave the nations of the world through traps of debt. And whenever the governments will reject to play by the rules of the financial elites, the CIA will intervene to overthrow the governments. Check out this video and wake up!
