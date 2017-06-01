GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
The United Kingdom Financial Crisis 2017 (Full Documentary)
WARNING! British Empire Financial Crisis The Black Debt Full Documentary
End of the British Empire - End of UK [Full Documentary Films] An apocalyptic documentary regarding the sorry state of the British Economy and it's colossal debt mountain. Warning: Unpleasant content. The Fall of the British Empire - End of UK [Full Documentary Films]
If MoneyWeek are to be believed, Britain's love affair with borrowing has put us on a collision course with complete economic, social and political collapse. Osborne cannot save us now. The Fall of the British Empire - End of UK [Full Documentary Films]
£10 trillion in public funds - MoneyWeek calculations based on historical welfare spend
UK Total Debt as a percentage of GDP - Debt and deleveraging: Uneven progress on the path to growth, McKinsey Global Institute, 2 January 2012
500,000 pensioners in 1909 -- BBC article: The state pension turns 100, 31 July 2008 Average life expectancy - World Bank data, 31 October 2012
An estimated £5 trillion government debt -- IEA article: True level of UK government debt exceeds £5 trillion, 12 November 2012
£120 billion net borrowing -- Office for National Statistics: Public Sector Finances August 2012, 21 September 2012
MP Douglas Carswell quote -- The End of Politics and The Birth of iDemocracy
James Callaghan quote -- British Political Speech, Blackpool 1976, 28 September 1976
America, Japanese and Weimar Republic total debt -- Global Financial Data, Bridgewater's An In-Depth Look at Deleveragings report, February 2012
Salaries and pensions slashed up to 40% - The Guardian: Greece is ripe for radical change, 8 November 2012
