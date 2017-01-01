The Unauthorized Biography of David Rockefeller
David Rockefeller is dead. But what does it mean? How do we measure the life of someone who has shaped the modern world to such an extent? Join us for this week's edition of The Corbett Report where we examine David Rockefeller's life, his works and the world that he left in his wake.
David Rockefeller, last surviving grandson of oiligarch John D. Rockefeller, is dead. We are told he died in his sleep at the age of 101 this past Monday, and with him the third generation of the infamous Rockefeller dynasty (the fourth if you count John D.’s bigamist, snake oil-selling father) is at an end.
So what does it mean? How do we measure the life of someone who has shaped the modern world to such an extent?
One measure of a man, some would say, are the friends that he leaves behind. In that regard, consider the people who are now stepping forward to pay tribute to David Rockefeller and his legacy.
