The Simpsons Predicted Trump will Bankrupt America 16 Years ago !!
Donald Trump seems willing to plunge the world economy into chaos. He was quoted as saying that he “loves debt,” and is willing to allow the United States to go bankrupt to get a good deal.
“In an interview Thursday on CNBC, Donald Trump broke with tired clichés about the evils of federal debt accumulation. "I am the king of debt," he said. "I love debt. I love playing with it."
But he replaced fearmongering about debt with an even more alarming notion — a bankruptcy of the United States federal government that would incinerate the world economy.
"I would borrow, knowing that if the economy crashed, you could make a deal," Trump said. "And if the economy was good, it was good. So therefore, you can't lose."
