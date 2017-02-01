GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

The Shocking Truth on Who Really owns America

Who owns America? Ask CongressExcellent review of the American and Israeli relationship, why American taxpayers do not make a stand against the 'aid' given to Israel. It is THEIR MONEY and their Gov is giving it for free, to Israel, against International Law because Israel owns Nuclear weapons. No 'aid' is allowed to countries that own Nuclear weapons, but, that doesn't stop these 2 countries. And how bout America vetoing all the resolutions from the UN to try and have Israel stop building on Palestinian land?


















