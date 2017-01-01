GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Modern International Monetary System By Sheikh Imran N Hosein

 SIGNS OF THE END TIMES  5/3/17 By Sheikh Imran N Hosein







 Lecture from Sheikh Imran N. Hosein from the IBN studio in Trinidad and Tobago on SIGNS OF THE TIMES. The topic is an "Islamic view of the modern international monetary system and our anticipation of the replacement, in toto, of bogus paper-money with even-more-bogus electronic, digital, virtual money in the not-too-distant future. We should prepare for that monetary Guantanamo by stocking-up on gold and silver coins, and we should also prepare ourselves to defy the IMF and its satraps by trading with gold and silver. If we do not act now, the future world of money will enslave us, so we should prepare ourselves for that slavery. This lecture will be repeated on Sunday February 12th on the website ibnttt.com. Subsequent lectures will be broadcast live every Sunday morning (Youm al Ahad) at 8am (Trinidad time) from the same website. Questions (which will be answered on the program), can be sent by email to inhosein@hotmail.com. Please let us know your city and country of residence. INH












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers