The Modern International Monetary System By Sheikh Imran N Hosein

SIGNS OF THE END TIMES 5/3/17 By Sheikh Imran N Hosein
Lecture from Sheikh Imran N. Hosein from the IBN studio in Trinidad and
Tobago on SIGNS OF THE TIMES. The topic is an "Islamic view of the
modern international monetary system and our anticipation of the
replacement, in toto, of bogus paper-money with even-more-bogus
electronic, digital, virtual money in the not-too-distant future. We
should prepare for that monetary Guantanamo by stocking-up on gold and
silver coins, and we should also prepare ourselves to defy the IMF and
its satraps by trading with gold and silver. If we do not act now, the
future world of money will enslave us, so we should prepare ourselves
for that slavery. This lecture will be repeated on Sunday February 12th
on the website ibnttt.com. Subsequent lectures will be broadcast live
every Sunday morning (Youm al Ahad) at 8am (Trinidad time) from the same
website. Questions (which will be answered on the program), can be sent
by email to inhosein@hotmail.com. Please let us know your city and
country of residence. INH
