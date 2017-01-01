The Global Elite Secret Plans for The Next Financial Crisis | James Rickards

THE ILLUMINATI EXPOSED | James Rickards on secret societies & conspiracies | London Real
This is taken from our interview with James Rickards called 'The Road to Ruin'.
James Rickards is the author of the national bestseller, Currency Wars: The Making of the Next Global Crisis and a Partner in JAC Capital Advisors, a hedge fund based in New York. He is a counselor and investment advisor and has held senior positions at Citibank, Long-Term Capital Management and Caxton Associates. In 1998, he was the principal negotiator of the rescue of LTCM sponsored by the Federal Reserve. His clients include institutional investors and government directorates. He has been interviewed in The Wall Street Journal and has appeared on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox, CNN, BBC and NPR and is an Op-Ed contributor to the Financial Times, New York Times and Washington Post. Mr. Rickards is a visiting lecturer at Northwestern and the School of Advanced International Studies, has delivered papers on risk at Singularity University, the Applied Physics Laboratory and the Los Alamos National Laboratory and has written numerous articles on risk management. He is an advisor on capital markets to the Director of National Intelligence and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Mr. Rickards holds an LL.M. (Taxation) from the NYU School of Law; a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School; an M.A. in economics from SAIS and a B.A. from Johns Hopkins.
