GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
The Federal Reserve Explained In 7 Minutes
Need to change this corrupt system. It is deception within its title. Let go of the term federal. It's the fat cats of bankers that own it. Truth be told. There are many videos on you tube on the federal reserve.
When the colonies were started that's when all this shit began... This land was built on lies, survival of the fittest n greed sooo what do U expect? It just got out of hand because we do what we as a ppl do what we r told...it's in the great white man's constitution... In reality is this all truth or lies?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: The Federal Reserve
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment