THE ECONOMY IS A SINKING SHIP | David Morgan
David Morgan from The Morgan Report joins Silver Doctors to discuss his new thoughts on president-elect Trump and the economy. Congressional Budget Office data points to the idea an economic collapse is coming, Morgan says. He says Trump may have a real intention to help the economy, but in the end, it doesn’t matter who is sailing the ship.
Even right now, the reality is the average American’s standard of living is going down, Morgan says.
How will hikes in interest rates impact the markets and the economy? Stay tuned to hear Morgan’s perspective on this and also investments in 2017.
