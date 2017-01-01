The Economic Collapse Warning Sign You Need To Know

When the price of oil falls dramatically - it is a sign that economic activity is really slowing down. Stefan Molyneux discusses the current state of the economy, the reliance on debt for immediate financial survival, the drop in the price of oil, the OPEC (Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela) price battle against American oil producers, the economic proxy war, sword of Damocles commodity derivatives and how this will impact the average person.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment