The Deep State: The Unelected Shadow Government
America’s next president will inherit more than a bitterly divided nation. He or she will also inherit a shadow government—a permanent, corporatized, militarized, entrenched bureaucracy that is fully operational and staffed by unelected officials who are, in essence, running the country. As John W. Whitehead warns in this week's vodcast, all it will take is another terrorist attack or a natural disaster for such a regime to emerge from the shadows.
