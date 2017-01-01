The Deep State Has Done It, All Will Be Revealed In The Next Couple Of Weeks
Hawaii's Judge is blocking Trump's travel ban indefinitely. Katie Walsh is leaving the White House. Farkas who revealed Obama was surveilling Trump wasn't working for Obama at the time, so how did she come across this info. NYT allegedly release the names of Nunes intelligence source. Putin goes off on reporter who talks about human rights. US refuses to participate in talks about Afghanistan. Turkey says they have completed Euphrates shield. Tillerson says that Assad can go, but the deep state is planning something completely different that's why they don't care if Assad stays for goes.
Posted by Bob Chapman
