The CIA uses The Internet of Things to Spy on Us #Wikileaks #Vault7
#Wikileaks #Vault7: Conspiracy Theories Have Become Facts
As you know, wikileaks just released the Vault 7 Year 0. In the documents we can finally find proof regarding the CIA mass surveillance operations. From hardware manufacturers like Samsung and Apple, to OS and apps makers such as Android, Facebook (whatsapp) and Telegraf. So far Apple and Samsung reacted to the leak, saying that they are improving their devices' security and updating their software accordingly following the the release of Vault 7 in a live facebook conference by Julian Assange. This is the latest anonymous message from 2017. You must watch this! Important events are going to happen this year. Will 2017 be the year of the change? Everybody has to see this to find out!
