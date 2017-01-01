The Central Banks Begin 'Operation Frothy', Systematically Bringing The Economy Down
UK triggers article 50. Greek deputies will need to cut the salaries. Consumer confidence being faked by the conference board, Gallup shows the complete opposite. Minimum wage hiked in St. Louis which in turn cause more people to lose jobs.How many jobs do robots destroy, the answer might suprise you. Pending home sales surge, but from the past history most of these homes are cancelled. Obamacare might explode on May 22. Government shutdown odds move to 40% according to Deutsche Bank. The various Fed office around the country report that the market is to frothy and we need many rate increases during the course of this year. This operation will bring down the economy.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment