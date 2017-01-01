The Alex Jones Shows (Commercial Free) Friday 3/31/17: Jerome Corsi, Craig "Sawman" Sawyer
Date: Friday March 31, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Friday, March 31: Defense Sec Mattis: NKorea Must Be Stopped -Defense Secretary James Mattis said "North Korea must be stopped," at a press conference in London. WikiLeaks reveals how a CIA computer code disguises hack attacks to appear Chinese or Russian in origin. Navy Seal veteran Craig Sawyer will join the broadcast to discuss his non-profit organization dedicated to exposing pedophiles. We'll cover the state of America's relationship with Russia and Mike Flynn's offer to testify over alleged Russian connections. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
