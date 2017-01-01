The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 3/30/17: James Wesley Rawles
Date: Thursday March 30, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, March 30: EU Boss Threatens To Break Up USA - European Union boss Jean-Claude Juncker threatened Trump over his support for Brexit. We'll cover the Obama administration admitting they surveilled Trump. On today's show we'll be joined by survivalist expert James Wesley Rawles and Britain's Tommy Robinson. We'll also discuss Google and George Soros teaming up to further censor the internet. We'll take your calls on this worldwide broadcast. Tune in!
