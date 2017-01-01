The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 3/29/17: Stefan Molyneux
Date: Wednesday March 29, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, March 29: UK Leaves EU - In the first of many defeats for globalism, the UK has formally triggered Article 50 to leave the EU. Brexit architech Nigel Farage said today’s the day the “impossible dream came true.” Social commentator Stefan Molyneux explains what this means in the broader scope of humanity as more people awaken to the idea of self-determination. Also, we look into the reports on a shooting at Capitol Hill after a woman drove into a police car. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Stefan Molyneux
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment