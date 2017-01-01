The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 3/28/17: Mike Cernovich
Date: Tuesday March 28, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, March 28: Sanctuary Cities Battle Jeff Sessions - On today's broadcast we look at how sanctuary cities responded to AG Sessions after he announced their funding will be cut. We'll discuss the movement to have House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes removed after he visited The White House to share vital information. We'll also look at the viral video of armed ANTIFA members marching in Arizona and explain what comes next for ObamaCare. Tune in to this worldwide transmission.
