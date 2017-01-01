The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 3/27/17: Breaking News From Alex

Date: Monday March 27, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday,
March 27: Stocks Fall: Dollar Lowest Since November - On today's
broadcast we will look into the stock market's recent slump, as well as
this weekend's clashes between Trump supporters and ANTIFA protesters.
We'll discuss the out of control refugee crisis in Europe and cover
Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's decision to speak to the Senate
Intelligence Committee about ties with Russia. We'll also watch punk
icon Johnny Rotten's recent interview where he defends Trump and Brexit.
Tune in to this live worldwide transmission.
