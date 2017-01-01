The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 3/27/17: Breaking News From Alex

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 3/27/17

Date: Monday March 27, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, March 27: Stocks Fall: Dollar Lowest Since November - On today's broadcast we will look into the stock market's recent slump, as well as this weekend's clashes between Trump supporters and ANTIFA protesters. We'll discuss the out of control refugee crisis in Europe and cover Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's decision to speak to the Senate Intelligence Committee about ties with Russia. We'll also watch punk icon Johnny Rotten's recent interview where he defends Trump and Brexit. Tune in to this live worldwide transmission.


















