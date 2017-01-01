The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 3/22/17: Roger Stone: Russia Update

Date: Wednesday March 22, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday,
March 22: N.Korea Accelerating 'First Strike' Nuke Program - On today's
broadcast we'll cover North Korea's decision to accelerate the
development of a " first strike" nuclear program. Also, Judicial Watch
founder Larry Klayman will join the show to discuss the possibility of
Obama being behind the Trump leaks. We look into the shooting outside
the British Parliament building and the ongoing battle to replace
Obamacare. We will also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
Tune in!
