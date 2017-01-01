GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 3/21/17: The Rogue Deep State
Date: Tuesday March 21, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, March 21: Trump Pushes Obamacare Repeal - Tune in as we report on how President Trump is pressuring Congress to find a way to repeal Obamacare, which has transferred wealth from the Middle Class to the private, off-shore banks who wrote the law. Also, the FBI says it's probing Infowars and Breitbart as part of the Dem-fueled Russian witch hunt. The Dems are so desperate in their witch hunt that they're even attacking Trump for adopting Obama's Ukraine policies. We cover all of this and more, so tune in!
