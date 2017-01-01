GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Syria Shoots Down Israeli Plane Suspected Of Helping ISIS

Isis was created and funded by America, so they could pretend they have a new scary enemy . Israel is helping the mercenaries because if America helped them that would be too obvious.﻿
No surprise here Mossad and the Zionist have been using Isis as a proxy army along with the United States this world is seriously messed up and I don't know if there's a way out of it﻿



















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers