Saturn Creates our False Reality - David Icke

Archons, Gnosticism & The Reptilian Agenda - David Icke
Saturn creates our false reality.The Matrix prison of illusion. The
Archons/Reptilians need it in order to create and maintain our false
reality that is a manufactured illusion. The Archons and Reptilians do
not have our power of creativity and are not
co-creators having the
power to create. They can only copy and mimic. The power to create comes
from us humans. We do not need a machine to create, we merely need the
belief that we can in order to release our power within.
The problem
is that the reptilian mind control has taught us that we have no such
power and that we are products of random chance or powerless sinners
before God. We are birds that have been taught that it is better to walk
because flying is impossible and it is also heretical and blasphemous
thinking.
The Reptilians have mind controlled us into believing that we have no spiritual power.
In
the film used, Dark City, the Strangers Archons/Reptilians no longer
need the machine of Saturn to have the power to create. This is because
they are merging with the character John Murdock who has unlimited
power, but he has no memory of any power until he is forced to remember
through a replacement injection. He then remembers and begins to believe
in himself as he releases the power. He now wakes-up from his spiritual
slumber. The Archons are no match for this new Neo (The Matrix) and his
power within.
Another main structure is a special Archon technology
on the etheric plane. They are projection chambers that project certain
images / emotional states that are not ours on our outer auric membrane.
So other people feel this projected image and not our true state. This
is the source of most conflicts / projections in human relationships.
When this technology is removed, people will suddenly find much more
harmony in their relationships.*
The Archons seem to often show
senseless behaviour. They get a thrill from causing human emotions like
fear and from creating confusion. It is implied that the Archons feed
energetically of human emotions because they do not have any emotions
themselves, thus do not have any emotional energy of their own
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment