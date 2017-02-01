Ron Paul : The Truth about Obama's Wiretapping Scandal

A lot of ink has been spilled on the latest allegations that Obama wiretapped the Trump campaign last fall, but very few people have gotten at the heart of the issue. As usual, Ron Paul is the only one from the mainstream realm willing to state the truth plainly: They are wiretapping everyone, and they don't need paperwork or special signed orders to do it.
