Ron Paul The Thomas Jefferson of Our Day
Chairman Ron Paul wrote the foreword to this new book out now If you
would like a copy of this book, clicking on the link will bring you to
the Stack
Quotes
When one gets in bed with government, one must expect the diseases it spreads.
The
most important element of a free society, where individual rights are
held in the highest esteem, is the rejection of the initiation of
violence.
Setting a good example is a far better way to spread ideals than through force of arms.
Ron Paul is America’s leading voice for liberty, prosperity and peace. As a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and three-time presidential candidate, Ron Paul tirelessly works for limited, constitutional government, low taxes, free markets, and a return to sound monetary policies. Ron Paul never voted for legislation unless the proposed measure was expressly authorized by the Constitution.
Ron Paul was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Gettysburg College and the Duke University School of Medicine, before proudly serving as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force during the 1960s. He and his wife Carol moved to Texas in 1968, where he began his medical practice in Brazoria County. As a specialist in obstetrics/gynecology, Dr. Paul has delivered more than 4,000 babies. He and Carol, who reside in Lake Jackson, Texas, are the proud parents of five children and have 17 grandchildren.
While serving in Congress during the late 1970s and early 1980s, Dr. Paul’s limited-government ideals were not popular in Washington. In 1976, he was one of only four Republican congressmen to endorse Ronald Reagan for president. During that time, Congressman Paul served on the House Banking committee, where he was a strong advocate for sound monetary policy and an outspoken critic of the Federal Reserve’s inflationary measures. He was an unwavering advocate of pro-life and pro-family values. Dr. Paul consistently voted to lower or abolish federal taxes, spending and regulation, and used his House seat to actively promote the return of government to its proper constitutional levels. In 1984, he returned to his medical practice.
Ron Paul went back to Congress in 1997 to represent the 14th congressional district of Texas. He served on the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and eventually became Chairman of the Subcommittee on Domestic Monetary Policy and Technology. After retiring from Congress in early 2013, Ron Paul continued to advocate a dramatic reduction in the size of the federal government and a return to constitutional principles.
Ron Paul never voted to raise taxes.
Ron Paul never voted for an unbalanced budget.
Ron Paul never voted for a federal restriction on gun ownership.
Ron Paul never voted to raise congressional pay.
Ron Paul never taken a government-paid junket.
Ron Paul never voted to increase the power of the executive branch.
Ron Paul voted against the Patriot Act.
Ron Paul voted against regulating the Internet.
Ron Paul voted against the Iraq war.
Ron Paul does not participate in the lucrative congressional pension program.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment