Ron Paul : they are The Fake News not us

Ron Paul Issues Warning: Assault On Free Speech! The former Congressman joins Silver Doctors to sound the alarm: there’s an assault on our First Amendment rights.
The Ron Paul Institute was put on the “red-flag” list of Russian propaganda outlets.
The
establishment is trying to discredit those who hold dissenting
opinions, Dr. Paul says. But is only our liberty of free speech under
attack?
Dr. Paul warns, “If this ongoing assault on free speech succeeds, then all of our liberties are endangered.”
