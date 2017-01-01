Roger Stone Leaks Plan to Assassinate #Trump
Breaking! Plan To Assassinate Trump Leaked
Is the only reason Trump isn't assassinated yet, because Alex keeps exposing their dastardly plans?
Trump needs to be on the attack. (which I believe he is. Long term calculated chess moves.) This is like the campaign never ended. MSM and every never Trumper with a microphone is actively working to take him OUT. Whether it's with a fugazi Russia treason scam or by assasination..
