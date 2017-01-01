GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Robert David Steele : #Trump making so many Mistakes - Obama Is Rothschild's Puppet
Robert David Steele On The Future Of President Trump - Obama Is Soros Puppet
Robert Steele wanted me to share this recent RT interview with my viewers so here it is. Steele proclaims that Trump can be the greatest president of all time but he has a terrible staff, and that Obama is working for Soros to undermine Trump and the United States
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Labels: Robert David Steele, Robert Steele
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment