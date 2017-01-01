Red Alert! The Chaos Continues as Banks Begin to Crash ( MARCH 27th,2017 )
UK is entering meltdown mode, inflation surges. Italy is a on the edge of a major problem. Brussels slaps the UK with a 100 billion bill for an EU Army. Over half American cities are filled with renters. Dallas Fed misses, its declining once again. This is how you know we are in a bubble, Tony Robbins and Suze Orman are back selling how to make money. During the next financial crisis pensions are going to be at the center of it all. The entire market is in chaos and the banks are crashing at the same time, will this continue.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
