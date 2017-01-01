Red Alert -- Banks Are Secretly Reporting Cash Transactions To The Police
UK demand for gold is surging. The auto bubble has been inflated and their many signs that show its ready to pop.Q4 2016 revised to 2.1 to show Obama had a strong economy during his presidency. CBO just published a warning that the economy is approaching a fiscal catastrophe. Foreign investors are dumping Japanese bonds a record pace.Banks are secretly reporting each individual to the police when they withdraw cash.
Posted by Bob Chapman
