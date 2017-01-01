RED ALERT : Again North Korea Threatens to Nuke Japan and The U.S.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has finally exhausted the patience that allowed the psychopathic regime to play its twisted inhumane games since Jong Un was declared Supreme Leader in 2011.
North Korea's 7.5
billion dollar military budget compared to the United States annual
budget of 580 billion is laughable. Still, that isn't stopping Kim Jong
Un from testing 4 ballistic missiles in the Sea of Japan and threatening
to fire an intercontinental nuclear missile on the United States.
JAPAN TIMES writes "North Korea heralded the successful development of a new “high-thrust engine”
The
facility is near the site where the isolated country launched four
extended-range Scud missiles earlier this month as part of a practice
exercise aimed at striking U.S. military bases in Japan.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more