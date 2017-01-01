Putin To Saudi Arabia & Turkey Any Attack Will Lead To Full Scale War WW3

As an American, our government needs to cooperate with Russia on common interests against ISIS and against Turkey's continued genocide against the Kurds & their support of ISIS. The fact that we are not makes me doubt the intentions of my government in all of this. Turkey and Saudi Arabia are not our allies and their cultures are directly opposed to Western values. I do not like Assad, but he has proven himself a strong leader and Syria needs him.
