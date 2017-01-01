GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Planet X will hit the Earth on October 2017 says David Meade
The mysterious Planet X, or Nibiru, has long been prophesied to bring about mankind's destruction. Author David Meade claims to have scientific proof that the planet will crash into the Earth in late 2017, turning our planet into a desolate wasteland.
No worries though Trump will built a great wall a super wall that will protect us, Make earth great again. , just kidding !
