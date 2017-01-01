Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Peter Schiff Dire Warning : Get out of The Dollar Now

  Peter Schiff: If You've Been Waiting to Buy Gold and Silver the Wait Is Over




In his most recent Gold Videocast, Peter Schiff looks at how the price of silver has just surged to a high it hasn’t seen since January of last year. In the aftermath of Brexit, Peter takes this as a good sign that the prices of both gold and silver are about to really break out and begin moving up in significant bursts. Now that gold is holding steady above $1,300 an ounce, investors who have been waiting on the sidelines to buy should consider acting soon – before sellers start hoarding their metals as the prices move up.














