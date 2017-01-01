Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Paul Craig Roberts It's OVER For Trump


Paul Craig Roberts "It's OVER For Trump. Anti-Russian Neocons Are In Charge. Business As Usual."














Get the record straight, I am an American Trump supporter but he is losing his support very fast. All of this is mere blather, the facts are Trump is "Commander & Chief" of the Armed Forces and all of these ABC Agencies fall under the Executive branch. He needs to start firing everyone in these agencies starting with the CIA & every General down to the ranks of Major in the Pentagon. He needs to order the patriots in the US Army & Marines to roll through the gates of Langley Virginia & seize control of that criminal operation immediately. We gave him a mandate to end these illegal wars of aggression & bring our troops home, not to continue this PNAC (Greater Israel Project bullshit). He needs to know our nation has reached a flash point, those who make a peaceful revolution impossible make a violent revolution inevitable. America has a 10th Amendment & we are preparing to use it.. Trump needs to get his shit together & do his damn job or we the Military, Veterans & Patriots are preparing to do it for him & we are not "Snowflakes"... Don't make us come up there...﻿












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers